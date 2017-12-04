I'm A Celebrity's Toffolo triumphs in snake challenge

Georgia Toffolo screams in terror as snakes slither all over her in a toe-curling I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! challenge.

The Made In Chelsea star said she was pretending she was “in Sloane Square having a coffee” to help her block out the Snakes Are High Bushtucker Trial.

The task on the ITV show saw Toffolo locked in a cage raised 20 metres in the air, which was gradually filled with snakes.

For every minute she stayed in the cage, Toffolo would secure a star for her fellow campers, with nine in total up for grabs.

The reality star got off to a rocky start, screaming and swearing after the klaxon sounded to get things started.

“Oh my God they’re hideous,” she gasped, as some of the creatures slid into the cage alongside her.

The terrified camper tried to keep as still as she could after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly warned her that snakes do not like any sudden movements.

Ant and Dec (ITV)

“They don’t like any sudden movements? So why don’t they f*** off then?” she asked.

“And they don’t like bad language!” said McPartlin.

“Sorry, that was so rude, I can’t believe I said that word,” Toffolo admitted, before going to her “happy place” – Sloane Square.

But despite insisting the trial was “hell”, Toffolo said she was determined to stay in the cage to ensure her fellow campers had a decent meal instead of basic rice and beans.

When the klaxon sounded, McPartlin and Donnelly told her she had braved 20 snakes to secure all of the stars.

“I’m so proud of myself!” she said.

Monday night’s instalment of the ITV show will also see another celebrity evicted.

© Press Association 2017