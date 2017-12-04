Rebekah Vardy: Jungle taught me to be more tolerant

She said being on the show was an 'amazing' experience.

Rebekah Vardy said I’m A Celebrity taught her to be more tolerant, as she became the latest star to be evicted from the jungle.

Vardy, wife of footballer Jamie, was the third celebrity to receive her marching orders.

She said it had been “an amazing experience” although being cut off from the outside world was harder than she had anticipated. And she said she had learned a lot about herself.

“I’ve learned that I’m so miserable and so cranky sometimes,” said Vardy.

“And I can give looks that can literally kill!”

Your votes mean that @RebekahVardy is the third Campmate to leave the Jungle! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tHAEKWQy70 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2017

She added that her stint in the jungle had helped her to become “more tolerant”.

Vardy said she would like to see Georgia Toffolo crowned Queen of the Jungle, as she “reminds me of myself”.

“She is so determined, so strong and so gorgeous,” she said.

Monday night’s instalment of the ITV show also saw the campers receive messages from home and Toffolo take on the Snakes Are High Bushtucker Trial.

The Made In Chelsea star was locked in a cage raised 20 metres in the air, which was gradually filled with snakes.

For every minute she stayed in the cage, Toffolo secured a star for her fellow campers.

The reality star got off to a rocky start, screaming and swearing after the klaxon sounded to get things started.

“Oh my God they’re hideous,” she gasped, as some of the creatures slid into the cage alongside her.

Georgia Toffolo (ITV)

But she managed to keep her cool and secured nine stars for the camp, meaning a decent meal instead of rice and beans.

