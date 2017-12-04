Love Island's Amber Davies thanks fans for support after split

4th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Amber and Kem fell for each other during their stay in the Love Island villa.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Love Island’s Amber Davies has thanked fans for their “heartwarming” love and support after she and Kem Cetinay announced they had split.

The couple have parted ways just months after winning the reality TV show, saying in a joint statement that their “hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work” but that they would remain good friends.

Davies has now posted a message on Twitter saying: “Would just like to say I am incredibly overwhelmed by everyone’s lovely messages and comments.

“The love and support from you all has been absolutely heartwarming. Thank you so much.”

The duo triumphed on the ITV2 show in July, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

