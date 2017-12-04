Love Island's Amber Davies thanks fans for support after split

Amber and Kem fell for each other during their stay in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Amber Davies has thanked fans for their “heartwarming” love and support after she and Kem Cetinay announced they had split.

The couple have parted ways just months after winning the reality TV show, saying in a joint statement that their “hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work” but that they would remain good friends.

Would just like to say I am incredibly overwhelmed by everyone's lovely messages and comments. The love and support from you all has been absolutely heartwarming. Thank you so much ❤️ — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) December 4, 2017

The duo triumphed on the ITV2 show in July, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

