I'm A Celebrity viewers tickled as Amir Khan forgets his daughter's birthday

4th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He seemed to get confused about when his daughter was born.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan had I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches as he appeared to forget his daughter’s birthday.

The boxer was chatting with Jennie McAlpine during a quiet moment in the camp when the subject turned to their children.

“How old is your little girl?” asked McAlpine. “She’s three,” replied Khan. The actress asked: “She’s turned three already?”
 
Khan replied: “She’s three, turning four in a couple of months, oh no, er, the summer, June 23 I think.

“I don’t remember my own birthday, I forget.”

Fans of the ITV programme thought the exchange was hilarious.

One person said on Twitter: “I do still wonder what planet Amir has been living on… doesn’t even know his daughter’s birthday.”

Another tweeted: “Amir not knowing when his own daughters birthday is… Any other guy would lose his head saying that to a woman let alone a mother!”

“Lmao how can amir forget his daughters birthday,” said another.

Another viewer said Khan had actually got the month wrong entirely.

“Omg amir saying his daughters birthday is in a couple of months…then saying it’s in June..it’s actually in May,” tweeted the fan.

Monday night’s episode of the reality show will see a third celebrity eliminated, following the departure of Shappi Khorsandi and Kezia Dugdale.

© Press Association 2017

