Pamela Anderson sparkles on Fashion Awards red carpet

She joined the fashion A-list at the awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pamela Anderson showed she can still hold her own amongst fashion’s finest as she walked the red carpet in London.

The former Baywatch pin-up looked far younger than her 50 years as she stepped out at the Fashion Awards in a long sparkly black dress, with a low asymmetric neckline highlighting her famous assets.

Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Anderson wore her blonde hair in waves over her shoulders and accessorised with pearl jewellery.

Rita Ora also turned heads in a form-fitting metallic gown and elegant hair and make-up.

Rita Ora (Matt Crossick/PA)

Other stars flashed plenty more flesh despite the chilly weather, with Hailey Baldwin, Caroline Flack and Amber Valletta all showcasing their legs in skimpy black dresses.

Hailey Baldwin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Amber Valletta (Matt Crossick/PA)

Holly Willoughby also opted for black, but might have been a little warmer in a jumpsuit, with a jacket thrown over her shoulders.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Poppy Delevingne caught a few eyes in a dramatic white frock covered in flowers, which featured a short skirt and a long train.

Poppy Delevingne (Matt Crossick/PA)

Several stars from the modelling world brought a splash of colour to the carpet, with Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss both radiant in shades of orange.

Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 2017 Fashion Awards take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

