Artists set to perform in next week's Christmas-themed Live Lounge announced

Ed Sheeran is set to perform on Radio 1’s Christmas-themed Live Lounge next week along with a host of other stars.

The chart-topper will perform in the festive edition of the show on Tuesday December 12, after Rita Ora on Monday.

Later in the week listeners will be able to hear Sam Smith (Wednesday), London Grammar (Thursday) and Rag’n’Bone Man (Friday).

Ed Sheeran will appear on the festive version of the show (Yui Mok/PA)

The artists will cover Christmas classics as well as sing their own tracks.

:: BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge airs weekdays 10am-1pm.

