Ruby Rose shares make-up free image as she tells fans: This acne belongs to me

4th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

She said hotel pillows and lots of time on the phone caused her breakout.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose has hit back after people made comments about her pimples, saying: “I’m a human, it happens.”

The Australian star, 31, posted images of her breakout on Instagram saying she could not understand why her skin was an issue for anyone but her.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star explained she developed the spots on her face from sleeping on hotel pillows and conducting lots of telephone interviews.

Ruby Rose (Instagram)

“This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it,” she said on an image showing some pimples on her cheek.

“I never thought I’d see the day I’d leave my beautiful country balling my eyes out… when I was so excited to come home.”

On a second picture of her face, she wrote: “Yeah it sucks… for me, I don’t see how it’s bothering so many others?

Ruby Rose (Instagram)

“But I’m a human. It happens. One side of my face is clear and the other side is a mess.

“Dermatologist says it’s from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know).”

© Press Association 2017

