Special Star Wars notes marking launch of The Last Jedi to go on sale

The notes are collectors' items only, and cannot be used as legal tender.

Star Wars fans will soon be able to buy commemorative notes celebrating the launch of The Last Jedi.

Collectors will need to head to eBay to be in with a chance of buying one of the 1,000 notes, which will retail at £100 from the Star Wars shop.

A further 50 unique “premium” notes will also be up for auction.

The latest instalment in the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, will be released in UK cinemas on December 14.

It is officially the longest ever Star Wars film, clocking in at just over two-and-a-half hours.

The collectors’ notes, which are not legal tender, have several special features, including hidden images visible under UV light, emblems of the First Order and the Resistance, and the signature of writer and director Rian Johnson.

All the money raised from the notes will be donated to Together For Short Lives, a UK-based charity that supports children’s hospices.

The sale is part of an initiative between Disney, the Government’s “GREAT Britain campaign” and banknote manufacturer De La Rue.

Fans will be able to buy the collectors’ items, made by De La Rue, on December 7 at 8pm at www.ebay.co.uk/starwars.

The premium notes will go up for auction at the same time for 10 days.

