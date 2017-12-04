Sting visits Scotland to promote new musical

4th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The Last Ship has an original score and lyrics composed by the British singer-songwriter.

Sting has travelled to Scotland to promote the forthcoming run of his new musical centred around the shipbuilding industry.

The Last Ship has an original score and lyrics composed by the British singer-songwriter.

Inspired by Sting’s 1991 album The Soul Cages and his own childhood experiences, it tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the town’s Swan Hunter shipyard.

The musical, which will feature some of his best-loved songs – Island of Souls, All This Time and When We Dance – will play a week-long run at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow next summer.

Sting visited Fairfield Heritage Centre in the Govan area of Glasgow – an area with a rich shipbuilding history – on Monday to promote the upcoming run.

Sting at Fairfield Heritage Centre in the Govan area of Glasgow
Sting visited Scotland to highlight the new musical (Ian Watson/PA)

The Last Ship opens in Glasgow on Monday June 18.

© Press Association 2017

