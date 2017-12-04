Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical given new London run after collecting theatre award

The show - using music from Meat Loaf's career - will return to the capital in April.

Award-winning musical Bat Out Of Hell – based around the music of Meat Loaf – has been given a permanent home in London’s West End.

Fresh from being named best musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday, the show will return to the capital in April with a run at the Dominion Theatre.

Created by Meat Loaf’s long-term musical partner Jim Steinman, Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical is a romantic adventure set in a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland.

It had originally run at the London Coliseum and is currently wowing crowds in Toronto, Canada.

Stars Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington are in talks to continue in their roles as the romantic leads, Strat and Raven.

Steinman has incorporated songs from Bat Out Of Hell, including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Ahead of its initial launch, Meat Loaf struggled to describe how it felt to see his music in the West End.

He told the Press Association: “It has been Jimmy’s dream for nearly 50 years and for his dream to finally come true… there are no words to describe it.”

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will run at the Dominion from April 2, with tickets on sale now.

