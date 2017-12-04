Sir Elton John 'in shock' at death of his mother

The pair had recently rekindled their relationship.

Sir Elton John has said he is “in shock” following the death of his mother Sheila Farebrother, just months after their reconciliation.

The singer announced the news on Instagram by posting a picture of them together, writing: “So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning.

“I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock.

“Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

Sir Elton, 70, had recently rekindled his relationship with his mother after years apart.

Earlier this year he revealed they were speaking again when he paid tribute to her on America’s Mother’s Day in May, sharing a photo and writing: “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo.”

In an interview in March 2015 Mrs Farebrother said that her son “hated” her.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained the rift started over a “petty” argument when he asked her to cut ties with two of her oldest friends, who had also been part of his early success, Bob Halley and John Reid.

“Then to my utter amazement, he told me he hated me. And he banged the phone down. Imagine. To me, his mother,” she said.

At her 90th birthday she hired an Elton John tribute act to perform.

Prompted by the milestone birthday, Sir Elton got in touch with his mother for the first time in seven years, sending her white orchids.

