Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split

The pair won the show in July.

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have ended their relationship just months after winning the reality TV show.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

“We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

My girlfriend and best friend, all in one cute welsh package ❤ A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:52am PST

“Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.

“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

Could not have done this journey without her.. what a honour to be at the Pride of Britain awards with the most inspirational brave people❤️ A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The duo triumphed on the ITV2 show in July, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

The pair had said they hoped to get married and went on holiday together in November.

Get me in the Sun 🌞❤️ @virginatlantic A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

They enjoyed a brief stint as showbiz reporters together on ITV’s This Morning and Cetinay will soon be seen competing on Dancing On Ice.

