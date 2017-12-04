Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split

4th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The pair won the show in July.

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have ended their relationship just months after winning the reality TV show.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

“We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

My girlfriend and best friend, all in one cute welsh package ❤

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on

“Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.

“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

The duo triumphed on the ITV2 show in July, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

The pair had said they hoped to get married and went on holiday together in November.

Get me in the Sun 🌞❤️ @virginatlantic

A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on

They enjoyed a brief stint as showbiz reporters together on ITV’s This Morning and Cetinay will soon be seen competing on Dancing On Ice.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These THREE Irish food businesses were served with closure orders in November

These THREE Irish food businesses were served with closure orders in November
Brrrr-ace yourself for this week's weather forecast

Brrrr-ace yourself for this week's weather forecast
Everyone is going MAD for this 5 Christmas bargain from Dealz

Everyone is going MAD for this 5 Christmas bargain from Dealz

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air

Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air
The REAL reason why Iain Lee entered the jungle is absolutely heartbreaking

The REAL reason why Iain Lee entered the jungle is absolutely heartbreaking
Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter
Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline

Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline