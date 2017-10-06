Cate Blanchett and Lin-Manuel Miranda join Evening Standard Theatre Awards hosts

The stars will join Evgeny Lebedev and Dame Anna Wintour at the helm of the winter event.

Actress Cate Blanchett, stage writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and US Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour are to host this year’s London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

They will join the newspaper’s owner Evgeny Lebedev on stage at the glamorous December ceremony, celebrating the best actors, shows and creators in theatre.

Fleabag creator and Bafta-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also attend as presenter of the star-studded event.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge with her award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Blue Jasmine star Blanchett appears in Manifesto at this month’s BFI London Film Festival and will soon return to the big screen in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Miranda is best-known for writing the music, lyrics and book for hotly-anticipated musical Hamilton, which has already been a hit on Broadway and claimed 11 Tony Awards.

Wintour said: “Co-hosting the Evening Standard Theatre Awards is an absolute highlight of my year, especially after such a brilliant season on the London stage.

“As my father once edited the Evening Standard and helped create these awards, I feel an especially deep personal connection to them.

“What an honour it will be to share the stage with Cate, Lin-Manuel and Phoebe, who have been responsible for so many unforgettable nights at the theatre—with many more to come.”

Dame Anna Wintour at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Lebedev added: “If all the world’s a stage, as a playwright once said, no city across that world matches London for the range, vibrancy and global reach of its theatre.

“Each year, our awards recognise and reward the effort, invention and scintillating talent that sustains this pre-eminence.”

The shortlist for the organisation’s 63rd awards, which include prizes for best actor, best actress, best director and emerging talent, will be announced in November.

