Brian Conley: I want to stay in Strictly for as long as possible

Strictly Come Dancing star Brian Conley has said he wants to stay in the competition for “as long as possible”.

The TV star and comic was responding to reports that suggested he was keen to have an early exit from the BBC One dancing programme.

Conley, 56, wrote on Twitter: “Just woke to news that I apparently want to be out of strictly what utter bulls***!

“I’m loving this & 100% want to stay in as long as poss.”

Last week, Conley nearly became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the show after he landed in the bottom two and faced the dance-off against former Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu.

After fighting for their place in the competition, the judges opted to save Conley and his professional partner Amy Dowden, who had danced a cha cha to Shake Your Groove Thing.

This weekend, they will perform an American Smooth dance to The Wizard Of Oz’s If I Only Had A Brain as part of Strictly’s movie-themed week.

