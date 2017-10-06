The Queen will share a special message to mark Gardeners' Question Time's 70th

The Queen will share her tribute as the show visits the historic royal retreat of Frogmore House and Gardens.

The Queen will make an appearance on Gardeners’ Question Time on Friday with a special message as the radio series marks its 70th birthday.

The pre-recorded speech will be featured as the BBC Radio 4 show visits the historic royal retreat of Frogmore House and Gardens in Windsor.

It will also broadcast interviews with the keeper of the gardens and the deputy surveyor of the Queen’s art by presenter Peter Gibbs.

While the house is now mostly used for entertaining, it was made popular by Queen Charlotte, consort of George III, in the 1700s.

The programme will explore Frogmore House and Gardens (The Royal Collection Trust & Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017/BBC/PA)

She was passionate about wildlife and arranged the landscaping of the grounds, while also employing a botanical artist to teach her children to paint and draw.

The house contains a whole room dedicated to works of art by 18th-century flower painter Mary Moser, and the garden features a tea house later installed by Queen Victoria.

As well as the visit to Frogmore, the special edition programme will see Matthew Wilson, Anne Swithinbank and Matt Biggs take gardening questions from a local audience.

Gardeners’ Question Time will air on Radio 4 at 3pm on Friday.

