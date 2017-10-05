Tess Daly leads star-studded BBC Children in Need fundraising campaign

There are plenty of fun ways you can get involved with the good cause this year.

Stars including Tess Daly, Alex Jones, Matt Baker and Ore Oduba are encouraging the people of the UK to do something “wild, wonderful and unique” to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

The charity’s Do Your Thing campaign launched on Thursday, with the celebrities joining forces to ask fundraisers to channel their hobbies, passions and dreams, and come up with inventive ways to raise money for the cause, which supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Suggestions include indulging in fancy dress, fun runs or completing a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for the cause, ahead of the live Appeal show on November 17.

Tess Daly supporting BBC Children in Need (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Daly said she “can’t wait to see everyone across the UK doing their thing to raise money for the charity”.

The TV star, who also hosts the BBC’s telethon, added: “Whatever you do, have fun and raise as much money as possible!

“It’s a cause that I am so passionate about and it really does make a difference to disadvantaged children and young people all over the UK.”

The One Show’s Jones said: “Each year the public amazes me with the wild, wonderful and unique ways that they fundraise for the charity and I expect this year to be no different! Come on UK, Do Your Thing for BBC Children in Need.”

Alex Jones (BBC)

Her co-star Baker suggested doing “something you’ve always wanted to do” to raise money, “like an epic cycling challenge, or something that you’re really good at like telling jokes or singing, you can turn anything into a fundraiser”.

Other stars backing the campaign include former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, rockers Busted and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

BBC Children in Need’s vision is to ensure that every child in the UK has a safe, happy and secure childhood and the chance to reach their potential.

Ore Oduba (BBC)

The charity is currently supporting over 2,500 projects across the country in order to help young people facing a range of disadvantages, such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, BBC Children in Need has raised over £909 million.

