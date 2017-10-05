Lucian Freud muse Sue Tilley: Kate Moss wants to lie on top of me

She has discussed her unique relationship with the catwalk star, and her friendship with revered artist Lucian Freud.

Sue Tilley – the muse of the late artist Lucian Freud – has told of supermodel Kate Moss’ desire to “lie on top” of her.

Ms Tilley has also revealed she would often “practically fall off the sofa” when in the company of Freud, who died in 2011 aged 88, thanks to his sense of humour.

Now an illustrator and a fashion collaborator to Fendi, she was previously best known as the subject of many of the revered British painter’s portraits, most notably Benefits Supervisor Resting, which sold for over £35 million at auction in 2015.

Sue Tilley in 2002 alongside a Lucian Freud portrait of her (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to the London Evening Standard’s ES Magazine, Ms Tilley shared details of her relationship with catwalk star Moss.

“Kate Moss used to work for Lucian as well,” she said.

“She once almost got me this job, modelling with her for Alexander McQueen, where she wanted to lie on top of me, to see what it was like.

“Every time I see her now, she still jumps on top of me.”

Ms Tilley, referred to as “Big Sue” by Freud due to her size, said: “I don’t care that I’m fat. I’m all about the body positive image.

“When you look at skinny people, they look no better, bones sticking out and that. I think in that one when I’m on the sofa, I look all squidgy and lovely. Like you’d want to lie on top of me!”

This week’s Art Issue of ES Magazine (ES Magazine)

Of the realist painter and grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, she said he was “the most entertaining person you could ever meet. He used to make me laugh so much, I’d practically fall off the sofa.”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine, out on October 5.

© Press Association 2017