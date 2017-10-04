Apprentice fans rail against Lord Sugar's first firing

Many said the business mogul should have fired second-in-command Charles Burns.

Fans of The Apprentice have hit out at the show’s first firing, suggesting that Lord Alan Sugar made the wrong choice in giving Danny Grant the boot.

The business mogul showed the 32-year-old online store owner the door after his role as project manager of the men’s team led to an overall loss of more than £100.

He was named first to leave the BBC One series this year after its launch episode on Wednesday night. The show saw him unsuccessfully guide the team as they were tasked with creating a burger line to sell to passers-by in south London.

But viewers said Lord Sugar made the wrong decision, with many saying he should have fired Charles Burns.

While Burns also faced him in the boardroom and Lord Sugar branded his refusal to follow Grant’s instructions as “disruptive”, he said he would give him “the benefit of the doubt”.

As Burns returned to his teammates, to many of their surprise, Steve Perry protested over Twitter: “Think Charles should have gone. All talk, no action.”

Think Charles should have gone. All talk, no action — Steve Perry (@stevenperryuk) October 4, 2017

Amy Prescott added: “Wrong decision. Charles should’ve gone all day long.”

Wrong decision. Charles should've gone all day long. — Amy Prescott (@MoCuishle_) October 4, 2017

Should of been Charles — Debbie King (@deblou6) October 4, 2017

Should had been Charles! — Julie Brant (@Julesbusinessuk) October 4, 2017

Wrong decision. Should of been Charles — Julie Lockwood (@MrsBigDL) October 4, 2017

With 17 contestants now remaining in the battle for an investment and business partnership with Lord Sugar, The Apprentice continues at 9pm on BBC One next Wednesday.

© Press Association 2017