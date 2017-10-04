[WATCH] Emmerdale fans fear the worst is around the corner for Finn

The dramatic episode ended in the young Barton fighting for his life in hospital.

Emmerdale fans are fearing the worst for Finn Barton after he was left fighting for his life in hospital.

The ITV soap caught up with the young character (Joe Gill) laying in the woods after he was shot by his own mother, Emma (Gillian Kearney).

It looked like he might be in the clear after he was picked up by Cain and Harriet, but as Wednesday night’s episode closed, his heart rate monitor began to flatline.

Panicking viewers took to Twitter to plead for his safety, with one writing: “I am going to be so annoyed if they kill off Finn or blame Adam as the shooter!! @emmerdale, give us what we want, a happy ending!!”

“Come on Finn you can pull through this,” said one, while another even commented: “If Finn dies on emmerdale we riot.”

The drama came as part of an explosive episode which also saw hospitalised Moira Barton’s baby safely delivered.

But while the confusion continued over the identity of the father – Cain Dingle or her nephew Pete – Emma secretly appeared disguised in a medic’s outfit and whisked the infant away.

One devoted fan commented: “I’m loving every moment it’s compelling drama at its absolute best Emmerdale the best soap by a mile!”

Emmerdale continues at 7pm on TV3 on Thursday.

Catch up on tonight's episode below:

