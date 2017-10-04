Martin Freeman and James Norton in Shakespeare gala evening

All profits from the one-night event will go to the UN refugee agency.

Martin Freeman, James Norton and Jack Whitehall will be treading the boards to raise funds for refugees.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, all profits from the one-night gala – in which stars will perform scenes from Shakespeare’s plays against a video backdrop of modern-day refugee stories – will go to UN refugee agency the UNHCR.

James Norton is taking part in the gala evening (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Foster actor Bertie Carvel, comedian Lee Evans and actress Olivia Williams are also among those taking part in the London gala.

Stephen Fry, who participated in the inaugural event in Los Angeles, said: “Shakespeare has always been a friend to the marginalised. Who better to champion the needs of refugees worldwide?”

Bertie Carvel starred in Doctor Foster (Ian West/PA)

Organisers said the event was inspired by Shakespeare’s verse in which he imagines Sir Thomas More arguing for the humane treatment of refugees.

Whither Would You Go? takes place on October 22 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

