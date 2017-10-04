Chris and Kem's Little Bit Leave It storming ahead in the charts

The unlikely rap stars are heating up the charts, but can they knock Sam Smith off the number one spot?

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes have made an early impact on the charts with their debut single, and could land in the top five this week.

The reality TV duo released their single, Little Bit Leave It, on Monday at 10pm, following the second broadcast of their two-part spin-off series, Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island.

Cetinay, who won the ITV2 dating series with girlfriend Amber Davies, and Hughes, who came in third place with Olivia Attwood, were at number 22 on the Official Singles Charts on Wednesday morning, just over 24 hours after the rap track was released.

WE DID IT!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Your support has been truly amazing… Little Bit Leave It is OUT NOW!!! #ChrisAndKemTo1 👀🔥 Cop our tune link in bio!! A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Two days ahead of the chart week coming to an end, Little Bit Leave It was in a position to reach the top five thanks to a sales flash.

According to the Official Charts Company, a number one is “not out of the realms of possibility” if the sales and streaming momentum continues.

Cetinay and Hughes’ debut single, inspired by raps they created while taking part in the popular reality programme, was produced by Z Dot.

Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island (ITV)

Their spin-off programme saw them dealing with their new-found fame, preparing for their first gig in front of 2,000 people and being offered a record deal.

If they stand any chance of landing in the top five – or number one – by Friday, Cetinay and Hughes will have to compete with the likes of current chart-topper Sam Smith, with Too Good At Goodbyes, and US pop star Camila Cabello, whose track Havana looks set to rise from number four to number two.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, the race is still on between country singer Shania Twain and British rockers Wolf Alice for the top spot with their new albums Now and Visions Of A Life respectively.

