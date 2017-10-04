BGT's Issy Simpson set for stardom as she prepares for Los Angeles debut

A new batch of hopefuls will be queuing up to show off their talents.

Britain’s Got Talent star Issy Simpson revealed she has been signed up by the same agent who represents Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe.

The magician, the youngest to ever take part in the ITV show at just eight years old, is also heading to America and will perform on Ellen DeGeneres’ popular chat show.

Simpson wowed the judges and viewers earlier this year when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, eventually coming in second place behind pianist Tokio Myers.

Speaking at the open auditions for the next series of the programme in Blackpool, Simpson said: “I’m going to LA in just under two weeks – I’m going to do one of Ellen DeGeneres’ shows and I’m going to do my BGT audition trick but with a bit of a twist.

“I’ve also been signed up by Daniel Radcliffe’s agent… it’s been busy! I loved Britain’s Got Talent, I really want to do it again!

“Practice makes perfect and confidence is the key thing that you need.”

Harry Potter fan Simpson originally enchanted judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams with her audition in Blackpool, complete with a series of stunts and an impressive twist on a traditional card trick.

Cowell was left speechless when she presented him with an almost-empty cardboard box too heavy for him to lift.

Meanwhile, as Simpson prepares to head off to the US to continue her budding career, show bosses are keen to find the next batch of skilled performers.

Series producer Charlie Irwin has urged potential Britain’s Got Talent hopefuls to go along to the open auditions up and down the country, no matter what their talent is.

Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety – from runner-up Issy Simpson, the youngest magician to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

“Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series. Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

“So if you feel you have something special to show us – no matter what it is – then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Regional auditions are being held across the UK, specifically in Manchester on the weekend of November 4 and 5, in London on November 18 and 19 and the following weekend, November 25 and 26.

The Britain’s Got Talent open auditions are currently on tour. For further details visit www.itv.com/britainsgottalent.

