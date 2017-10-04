Prue Leith gives Piers Morgan her 'death stare'

The Great British Bake Off judge appeared on the ITV show to talk about hospital food.

Piers Morgan met his match when he came face-to-face with Prue Leith on Good Morning Britain.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 77, appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss hospital food.

When Morgan, 52, tried to engage her on her role as a judge on the Channel 4 baking show, she was not having it.

“I was watching you last night on the new Great British Bake Off… You are brutal… Wow! Do you like doing it?,” he asked.

“Love it,” Leith responded briefly.

Morgan responded: “You’re giving me the death stare too, all right.”

Will you stand with @PrueLeith and insist hospital meal standards must be brought up to scratch? pic.twitter.com/7qd2RroX7n — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 4, 2017

Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid observed: “In Prue’s eyes I can see ‘I’m here to talk about hospital food.'”

“You’ve got it, you’ve got it,” she said.

“OK, let’s just do what you’d like to do,” Morgan said.

Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Morgan attempted to press on later about Leith’s “colourful life” but she replied: “I shall give you my tough stare. We are here to talk about hospital food.”

Morgan, known for his fiery encounters with some guests on the ITV show, described the experience as “quite intimidating,” adding: “I thought Mary Berry was tough. But wow, the Prue Leith death stare.”

Reid added: “That’s the best death stare I’ve ever seen… it stopped him (Morgan) in his tracks.”

© Press Association 2017