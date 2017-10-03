Sam Smith to follow in Adele's footsteps with special BBC programme

Smith is the latest singer to sign up for an hour-long music spectacular on BBC One.

Singer Sam Smith will debut new music and talk about his career in a new BBC One special.

The singer will be the subject of a BBC Music entertainment programme to be hosted by Fearne Cotton.

Sam Smith leaving BBC Radio 1 (Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images)

During the one-off hour-long show, titled Sam Smith At The BBC, he will perform new and old songs in front of a live audience and talk to Cotton about his journey so far.

Smith said: “I’m so honoured and thankful to the BBC for giving me this opportunity to showcase some of my new music from my album in this amazing, intimate setting.

Rehearsals all day today with my beautiful band for tomorrow's LIVE LOUNGE. Here is me in a Brendan & Reuben Sandwich @itsreubenjames @bpgbass ❤️ A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

“I can’t wait to sing some old songs and have a big old singalong with everyone.”

Cotton said: “As I’ve adored Sam’s voice since he performed on Radio 1’s Live Lounge in 2015, I jumped at the chance to present this show.

“I can’t wait to see him again, watch him perform new and old tracks and chat to him about his music and life.”

Bob Shennan, the BBC’s director of Radio and Music, expressed his delight at being able to “bring Sam to BBC One for what promises to be a very special show.”

In 2015, Adele was the focus of the same programme, which was hosted by Graham Norton.

The Hello singer pranked some of her fans during a stint which saw her disguise her identity and impersonate herself among other professional Adele impersonators.

The YouTube video of the skit has to-date been viewed more than 60 million times.

Harry Styles attending the Dunkirk world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square, London.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles will also record the same hour-long special but his will be hosted by Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw.

Styles and Grimshaw will discuss the 23-year-old’s eponymous number one debut album and the launch of his acting career.

Both Smith and Styles’ programme’s will air in November.

Tickets for Smith’s recording can be applied for from today on bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/live_at_the_bbc_17oct17

