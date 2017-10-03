The late Tom Petty's top 10 greatest hits

US rock legend Tom Petty amassed a long list of musical creations during a career that spanned over five decades and saw him perform with both the Traveling Wilburys and The Heartbreakers.

Following the news of his death at the age off 66 this week, here are some of his finest hits as compiled by US charts list, the Billboard Hot 100.

1. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, by Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers.

Peaked at number three in September 1981.

2. Free Fallin’, by Tom Petty

Peaked at number seven in January 1990.

3. Don’t Do Me Like That, by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Peaked at number 10 in February 1980.

4. I Won’t Back Down, by Tom Petty

Peaked at number 12 in July 1989.

5. Don’t Come Around Here No More, by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Peaked at number 13 in May 1985.

6. You Don’t Know How It Feels, by Tom Petty

Peaked at number 13 in February 1995.

7. You Got Lucky, by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Peaked at number 20 in January 1983.

8. Refugee, by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Peaked at number 15 in March 1980.

9. Mary Jane’s Last Dance, by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Peaked at number 14 in March 1994.

10. Runnin’ Down a Dream, by Tom Petty

Peaked at number 23 in September 1989.

© Press Association 2017