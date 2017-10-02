US singer Tom Petty 'seriously ill in hospital'

He reportedly had a heart attack on Sunday.

US singer Tom Petty is seriously ill in hospital after a suspected heart attack, according to US reports.

Website TMZ said the Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers frontman, 66, is “clinging to life” after the heart attack on Sunday.

CBS News originally reported that police had confirmed the singer’s death but the Los Angeles Police Department later said details had “inadvertently” been given out and the force had “no information”.

The LAPD said on Twitter: “The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty.

“Initial information was inadvertantly (sic) provided to some media sources.

“However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter.

“We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting.”

TMZ had previously reported that Petty was taken to hospital and placed on life support after being found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu on Sunday night.

Representatives for Petty have been contacted.

