Iman congratulates David Bowie's son on baby news

David Bowie’s widow Iman has congratulated the singer’s son Duncan Jones after he announced his wife is expecting their baby.

The model, 62, posted a message on Instagram saying she “can’t wait to meet our new angel” after film-maker Jones revealed that his wife Rodene is pregnant with a baby girl.

Jones – the son of Bowie and his first wife Angie Bowie – posted a cartoon drawing on Instagram to announce the happy news.

He wrote: “Incredibly excited to be able to announce that the Jones gang is growing again! @rodeneronquillo coooking up a little… girl!”

The couple are already parents to a one-year-old son.

The cartoon shows a woman with a baby girl inside her stomach, and a little boy standing at her side.

Both children are saying: “I will make your life hell.”

Black Star singer Bowie died aged 69 in January last year following a battle with cancer.

Duncan Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Iman had one daughter, Alexandria, 17, with the star.

