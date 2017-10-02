Iman congratulates David Bowie's son on baby news

2nd Oct 17 | Entertainment News

Duncan Jones's wife is expecting a baby girl.

David Bowie and Iman

David Bowie’s widow Iman has congratulated the singer’s son Duncan Jones after he announced his wife is expecting their baby.

The model, 62, posted a message on Instagram saying she “can’t wait to meet our new angel” after film-maker Jones revealed that his wife Rodene is pregnant with a baby girl.

Jones – the son of Bowie and his first wife Angie Bowie – posted a cartoon drawing on Instagram to announce the happy news.

Can't wait to meet our new angel! Repost from @davidbowie @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost CONGRATULATIONS TO DUNCAN AND RODENE JONES “Untitled No. 2” Congratulations are due to Duncan and Rodene Jones with the posting of their happy news on Twitter. (http://smarturl.it/TwitterDJ) Duncan made the announcement and quickly followed it up with an impressive brag… + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + Duncan Jones ‏@ManMadeMoon – 11:05 PM – 1 Oct 2017 Incredibly excited to be able to announce that the Jones gang is growing again! @rodeneronquillo cooking up a little… girl! Duncan Jones ‏@ManMadeMoon – 11:31 PM – 1 Oct 2017 So for all the cynics out there… YES! I have had sex with a lady at least TWO TIMES!! + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + Well done to all involved. #DuncanAndRodeneJones #BabyJones #BabyJones2 #GranddadJones

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

He wrote: “Incredibly excited to be able to announce that the Jones gang is growing again! @rodeneronquillo coooking up a little… girl!”

The couple are already parents to a one-year-old son.

The cartoon shows a woman with a baby girl inside her stomach, and a little boy standing at her side.

Both children are saying: “I will make your life hell.”

Black Star singer Bowie died aged 69 in January last year following a battle with cancer.

Duncan Jones
Duncan Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Iman had one daughter, Alexandria, 17, with the star.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ