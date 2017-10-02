Sam Smith on track for a fourth week at top spot in singles chart

With days to go before this week's official charts, he could be overtaken by US singer Camila Cabello.

The British singer marked a personal milestone last week when the track earned him his longest ever stint at the top of the charts, and sales over the weekend show a continued success.

But with days to go before the official charts are announced, he is being closely chased by former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello’s solo song, Havana.

The Cuban-born singer’s tune has been slowly climbing in sales over the last weeks and could still head the list, marking her first ever UK chart-topper.

Currently at number three is Rockstar by Post Malone and 21 Savage, followed by What About Us by Pink, at number four, and Reggaeton Lento by Cnco and Little Mix so far looking at a second week at number five.

Elsewhere, Craig David’s Heartline has rocketed 10 places to number 18 over the last few days, followed three places behind by Paloma Faith’s Crybaby at 21 and Ed Sheeran’s recently released Divide track, Perfect, at 22.

The current albums line-up is dominated entirely by new releases, with Wolf Alice’s second record, Visions Of A Life on track to secure the top spot.

Success this week would mean a first ever UK number one for the alternative north London four-piece, but they could still be beaten by Shania Twain’s comeback collection, Now.

The 52-year-old’s latest release marks her first album in 15 years following 2002 collection, Up.

Shania Twain is seeing success with her recent release (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, David Gilmore’s Live At Pompeii is looking at third position in the list and Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me rounds off the top five in fifth position.

As the countdown begins to Halloween, new Michael Jackson record Scream has entered the charts at number four.

The varied entries for this week’s best-sellers also include Abba legend Benny Andersson’s solo album, Piano, at number 11 and new David Bowie Collection, A New Career In A New Town 1977-1982, at 14.

