'No matching outfits like the Beckhams' as new dress code launches for Annabel's

The famous London club will reopen its doors soon - and guests will have to adhere to the fashion rules.

One of London’s most notorious private celebrity haunts has altered the dress code to allow members to wear “smart trainers” for the first time.

However, the re-launched fashion rules for Annabel’s also state that “visible nipples, cheap, ill-fitting suits, sunglasses at night” and “couples dressing the same” are prohibited.

The club, which has been open for more than 50 years and can count The Beatles and Frank Sinatra among its guests over the years, is due to be reopened at a new venue just two doors down from its original address.

As part of the reopening, American fashion expert Derek Blasberg has re-imagined the fashion guidelines for the club.

Blasberg said: “I specifically mention couples who dress to match because I find it annoying and gimmicky.

“All I can think of is Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the matching denim outfits and David and Victoria Beckham in those black leather Versace jumpsuits.

“The confines of what is considered chic and decent have definitely expanded, but it’s not like dressing up has become obsolete.”

In the new fashion guidelines, punters are told that smart trainers are permitted “before 7pm” and that men should wear jackets in the nightclub, but they are “not required on the dance floor”.

In addition, “anything that may be worn in a gym or sports arena is strictly prohibited”.

Blasberg’s fashion guidelines include a series of questions and answers that touch on social media, which state that “Annabel’s discourages its patrons from committing their antics to a public forum”.

The club is to be “re-imagined in an 18th-century, Grade One listed Georgian Townhouse” at its new address of 46 Berkeley Square.

Blasberg writes for Vanity Fair and hosts American news network CNN’s Style segment.

