Roger Waters to play 2018 British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park

The legendary singer-songwriter, 74, will perform at the British Summer Time festival in July, and has also announced a full UK tour of his Us + Them show.

Us + Them will showcase highlights from Waters’s body of work, with songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums (Wish You Were Here, The Wall, Animals and Dark Side Of The Moon), along with tracks from his critically acclaimed new album Is This The Life We Really Want?

Roger Waters (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The tour title is derived from the 1974 track Us And Them, from the multi-million selling album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

It will be the first time Waters has toured Europe since The Wall Live (2010-2013).

The British Summer Time festival started in 2013 and has attracted some of the biggest names in music, including the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Ready to do it all again? ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/McBVnynCii — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) September 29, 2017

AEG Live senior vice president James King said: “Roger Waters consistently delivers the most exciting live experience I’ve ever seen. His legendary set from Desert Trip set new standards in production that to this day stand unsurpassed.

“To see his live show on The Great Oak Stage providing a soundtrack of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits will be a spectacle not to be missed.”

