Brendan Cole defends Charlotte Hawkins over Strictly criticism

The Good Morning Britain presenter had some trouble with the Cha Cha Cha.

Brendan Cole has appeared to take a swipe at the Strictly Come Dancing judges over their comments about his partner Charlotte Hawkins.

Cole and Good Morning Britain presenter Hawkins failed to impress with their Cha Cha Cha on Saturday night’s instalment of the BBC1 show, with Hawkins stumbling on many of her steps.

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said it was “a complete dance disaster”, while his fellow panellist Bruno Tonioli suggested Cole was “dragging” Hawkins and said: “She’s very very pretty when she stands up.”

But Cole has now hit back on Twitter, saying he is not interested in negativity and that “laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting”.

He said in a series of posts: “I have a lot to say about last Saturday… here goes…

“It was definitely a tough night at the office & maybe the scores were just! What I object to is belitling (sic) someone who has worked hard and is clearly upset at the situation. I have no time for negativity when someone is down!

“It was obvious that things hadn’t gone to plan and at that time you can be honest but constructively positive!

“This can be humiliating at the best of times and laughing at another’s misfortune is disgusting and although Strictly is just an entertainment show, we invest time and emotion into it and therefore it matters to us who take part.

“We are not changing the world but we do care.

“That’s all, rant over!”

Cole vowed: “We are coming back stronger next week, I believe in team #charcole.”

