Binky Felstead shares adorable family snap from daughter's christening

Binky and JP welcomed baby India in June.

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra “Binky” Felstead has shared a sweet photograph of her baby girl on her christening day.

The image posted on Instagram and Twitter shows Felstead and her partner Josh “JP” Patterson holding their daughter India between them.

Patterson is planting a kiss on the infant’s head.

✨ My beautiful daughter's christening today ✨ We had the most magical day, thank you so much to everyone that came and made it so special. I can't wait for every adventure we have to come💗🍾🎉👶🏻 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Felstead, who gave birth to India in June, wrote: “My beautiful daughter’s christening today.

“We had the most magical day, thank you so much to everyone that came and made it so special.

“I can’t wait for every adventure we have to come.”

The couple’s Made In Chelsea co-star Ollie Locke said he was honoured to be India’s godfather.

He posted a picture of the family on Instagram and wrote: “I couldn’t have been prouder today to become the godfather to this very special little one.

“I Love you all enormously and thank you for the very special honour.

I couldn't have been prouder today to become the godfather to this very special little one.. I Love you all enormously and thank you for the very special honour.. I can't wait for all the adventures ahead @binkyfelstead @joshuapatterson_jp Xx A post shared by Ollie Locke (@ollielockeworld) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

“I can’t wait for all the adventures ahead @binkyfelstead @joshuapatterson_jp Xx.”

© Press Association 2017