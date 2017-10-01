Liz Hurley: I'm on good terms with my exes

The star was engaged to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and previously married to textiles heir Arun Nayar.

Liz Hurley says she is on good terms with her former flames and too busy for a boyfriend.

The star, 52, was engaged to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and previously married to Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar.

But The Royals actress, who had a 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant, told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine there was not enough time for dating now.

“When I’m filming, I don’t go out at all. Not at all. I walk in the door and go straight to bed,” she said.

Liz Hurey (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said of her relationships with her exes: “If someone’s lovely how could you not be on good terms with them? None of us has ever done anything bad to one another.”

The mother-of-one added: “Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives. Shane is still a good friend. We were texting each other last night.”

Hurley and Grant dated from 1987 to 2000, with Hurley standing by the actor following his well publicised encounter with a prostitute.

Hurley’s relationship with her son Damian’s father, film producer Steve Bing, soured after he issued a public statement claiming they were “not in an exclusive relationship” when she fell pregnant.

But she was later vindicated following DNA tests.

“I honestly don’t think I have an enemy in the world right now,” Hurley said. “We’re on friendly terms.”

© Press Association 2017