You were (not) the Chosen One: Star Wars request to film on Queen's land refused

Star Wars producers were given a royal rejection when they asked to film part of a movie on the Queen’s land.

The Crown Estate turned down a request to shoot scenes for the blockbuster franchise in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire.

Nick Day, the Crown Estate’s head of commercial operations, told the BBC that they had been approached by location scouts “a few years ago”, but that the request “wasn’t right” for the estate.

Star Wars producers wanted to film in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said the estate would not be swayed by a big name or big budgets.

He added: “Star Wars was just such a huge thing that the risk for the park was just too great.

“The location they were interested in wasn’t suitable for large numbers of people in there.

“Our priority is to maintain and protect Windsor Great Park.”

The 5,000-acre Royal Park, which was Windsor Castle’s private hunting ground, has featured in several high-profile films, including Bridget Jones’s Baby, Into The Woods and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Mr Day said he turns down at least “eight out of 10” film location requests.

© Press Association 2017