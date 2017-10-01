First episode of Love Island spin-off set to air

The pair won over Love Island viewers as their friendship blossomed on the ITV2 show.

Reality TV’s biggest bromance makes a return to the small screen on Sunday night – when Love Island duo Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay reunite for their own spin-off series.

The pair won over Love Island viewers when their friendship blossomed on the ITV2 show.

Screengrab from ITV studios of Kem during the Love Island prom (ITV)

Chris & Kem – Straight Outta Love Island is a two-part series, also airing on ITV2.

It will see Cetinay, who was crowned winner of the series with Amber Davies, and Hughes “set out on a musical journey of discovery, as they explore the world of rap, grime and hip-hop”.

Some of their former Love Island co-stars also feature as the twosome build up to their first-ever live performance for a crowd.

From ITV Studios, Chris waiting for Olivia during the Love Island prom (ITV)

Cetinay has said the show is an opportunity to take his “bromance to the next level” and was “a no-brainer”.

Hughes said: “Some of my best nights in the Love Island villa were rapping around the fire with my boy Kem. We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over!”

I'm a lucky boy 😻🔥 @amb_d Xx A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The pair became renowned for their musical duets while inside the villa and even attracted the attention of grime star Stormzy.

Chris & Kem – Straight Outta Love Island airs on ITV2 on Sunday night at 9pm, with the second instalment on Monday night.

© Press Association 2017