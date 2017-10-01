First-look snap of Ben Hardy in The Woman In White revealed

The BBC1 drama, an adaptation of Wilkie Collins' Victorian novel, is due to air next year.

Ben Hardy leaves Albert Square far behind in his new role in The Woman In White.

The BBC has released a first-look image from the drama, with the former EastEnders star as Walter Hartright.

X-Men: Apocalypse star Hardy, 26 – who played Peter Beale in EastEnders, is the central character in the BBC1 adaptation of Wilkie Collins’ Victorian novel.

The Woman In White (Origin Pictures – Photographer: Steffan Hill)

Apple Tree Yard actress Olivia Vinall, who is also pictured, plays Laura Fairlie/The Woman In White.

The cast also includes Taboo actress Jessie Buckley as Marian Halcombe, Dougray Scott as Sir Percival Glyde and Charles Dance as Mr Fairlie.

The chilling tale from 1859, one of the earliest mystery novels in English, is due to air next year.

