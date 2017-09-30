'Nervous' Charlotte Hawkins gets lowest score of Strictly so far for cha cha cha

The Good Morning Britain star was defended by her professional partner Brendan Cole.

Charlotte Hawkins was unable to combat her nerves as she danced in the second live Strictly Come Dancing, scoring the lowest amount of points from the judges in the competition so far.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and her professional partner Brendan Cole performed a cha cha cha to Sugar by Maroon 5, but Hawkins was admittedly nervous and stumbled on many of the steps during the routine.

Judge Darcey Bussell said: “This is such a shame, Charlotte – I know nerves kick in when you make a fumble like that, it is not easy to recover, you recovered a bit.”

New head judge Shirley Ballas said: “My heart really goes out for you this week, it was very difficult to find any technical elements that were well-danced.”

Ballas added that the routine could have been “a little bit more simple”, to which Cole responded: “I believe in her.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli said that he felt Cole was “dragging” Hawkins across the floor, while Craig Revel Horwood said it was “a complete dance disaster”.

He added: “At least you’ll never have to do that dance again.”

Hawkins was awarded 12 points overall from the judges – the lowest of the series so far – which will be added to her score from last week, which was 22, and could put her at risk of being the first to leave the competition.

Last week, Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford and comedian Brian Conley were in joint last place on the leaderboard with 16 points each.

After the dance, Hawkins said she thought she had overcome her nerves, “but all of a sudden all of those steps just went”.

Elsewhere, former JLS star Aston Merrygold took another early lead on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard thanks to his salsa routine.

The pop star – who topped the leaderboard with 31 points last week – spun his professional partner Janette Manrara round his head and attempted several tricky lifts during the fast-paced dance to Spanish dance hit Despacito.

The judges lavished praise on Merrygold for his “risky” routine, and he was given 32 points.

Former Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu opened the show with a foxtrot to I’m A Woman from musical Smokey Joe’s Cafe, and she and dancer Pasha Kovalev were given 16 points from the judges.

Comic Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton were awarded 22 points for their fun Charleston and Holby City actor Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones were given 19 points for their tango.

