Ex-Westlife star Kian Egan welcomes third child with Jodi Albert

The pop stars have had a third son called Cobi.

Former Westlife star Kian Egan and his wife Jodi Albert have welcomed their third child to their family.

Egan, 37, and actress and singer Albert, 34, announced the news on Instagram, both sharing a picture of their newborn son’s feet on their pages.

Egan wrote: “Our little cub is finally here!

“Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm… mummy and baby are doing amazing!!! We are all so in love with him!!!”

The ex-boy band star and Albert, who used to be a member of pop group Girl Thing before starring in Hollyoaks in the mid-Noughties, are already parents to sons Koa, five, and two-year-old Zekey.

The couple, who married in 2009, announced they were expecting their third child together on social media in March.

