Margaret Atwood among inspiration for BBC Young Writers' Award shortlist

The young writers tackled serious subjects in their competition pieces.

Five teenagers have been shortlisted for this year’s BBC Young Writers’ Award for their original creations inspired by the likes of Margaret Atwood.

Their creations – which included subjects such as domestic abuse, divorce and survival – were praised by the judges for their “raw beauty and assuredness of the storytelling”.

Among the names, announced on Alice Levine’s BBC Radio 1 show on Saturday, was 14-year-old Miranda Crawford, who explored the tensions of a breaking-down marriage through the metaphors of “tea” and “coffee” in her story Decisions.

Victoria Knight, 18, took inspiration from Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tail for her Something Wicked, Something Wild – a story of revenge and retribution.

Levine chaired the judges panel (Ian West/PA)

Matt Coleclough, 17, created a writing competition within the competition through his story Wolf, while 17-year-old writers Elizabeth Ryder and Abiah Wyatt touched on the ideas of emotional and domestic abuse in their stories The Roses and Sunflowers.

Levine, who chaired the judges’ panel for a third year, said: “Every year, when we get to the point of discussing the shortlist, it seems to get harder and harder as the quality is just so high.

“This year we have five wonderful stories that truly reflect the breadth of talent and imagination in young writers in the country today. It’s a very exciting time.”

The final prize winner will be announced on October 3 during a ceremony at BBC’s Radio Theatre and will be broadcast live on Radio 4’s Front Row.

All shortlisted entries will have their stories published on the Radio 1 website and the winner will also receive a personalised mentoring session with an author to enhance their writing skills.

