Live Saturday morning children's TV is back on the BBC

Live Saturday morning children’s TV has returned to the small-screen – with its hosts encouraging viewers to “throw away” their homework.

Saturday Mash-Up! made its debut on BBC2 and CBBC – in the tradition of Going Live!, Saturday Superstore and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop.

It opened with a rap which made fun of cookery shows, the TV genre which now dominates Saturday morning schedules.

Children were encouraged to throw away their homework and send in pictures of the act.

And an image flashing up on screen showed the programme’s hosts throwing folders and papers in the air.

Saturday Mash-Up’s hosts Jonny Nelson, Hacker T Dog and Yasmin Evans (Joel Anderson/BBC)

Radio 1Xtra’s Yasmin Evans and presenter Jonny Nelson, followed in the footsteps of children’s TV stars Chris Tarrant, Cat Deeley and Noel Edmonds, by fronting the show.

Broadcast live from MediaCityUK, Saturday Mash-Up! featured celebrity guests, games, grunge, the help of Hacker T Dog – and an obligatory pie in the face.

Most viewers were impressed.

@stokie_joey wrote: “Proper Saturday morning TV is finally back thanks to Saturday Mash-Up! Oh I’m allowed to watch cos my nine-year-old daughter was! Good stuff!”

@scalettmcmahon wrote: “It wouldn’t be Saturday Morning Kids TV without a pie in the face!”

@jpascoe wrote: “So Saturday Mash-Up! is loads of fun. Jonny Nelson doing a great job! So is Yasmin Evans and er the dog, but I don’t know them.”

@thequalitydan wrote: “This is why I loved Live Saturday Morning TV growing up.”

But @reverend61a wrote: “Dear CBBC, asking my children to throw their homework in the bin and take photos does not endear me to Saturday Mash-Up! Kindly desist.”

The BBC announced earlier this year that it would be bringing back live Saturday morning children’s television.

