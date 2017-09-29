Strictly's Ruth Langsford fears for week two dance following hamstring injury

The TV presenter said she was more concerned about missing rehearsals than her injured leg.

Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Ruth Langsford is fearing for her performance this weekend after injuring herself barely a day before she is due to return to the stage.

The Loose Women panellist said she was forced to miss her Friday rehearsal after pulling her hamstring, but was “pretty sure” she would be able to compete on Saturday.

With just hours to go before week two of the BBC One competition kicks off – and where she plans to perform a fast-paced Charleston with partner Anton Du Beke – she updated her followers in a Twitter video posted on Friday.

The 57-year-old said: “Just before I went down (to the rehearsal studio) I was in my dressing room and I thought, ‘I’ll just walk through my steps and familiarise myself and make sure I know the routine,’ and I kicked my leg out, and I’ve pulled a hamstring.

“So I had to go to the physio, she wouldn’t let me do the rehearsal this afternoon, she’s told me I’ve got to ice it.”

Langsford showed her Twitter followers how she has been instructed to keep her leg in ice, have a hot bath and take ibuprofen.

Sharing the report from the specialist, she continued: “She says she’s pretty sure it will be okay tomorrow.

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke during their week one dress rehearsal (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’ve had no rehearsal. I’m more worried about no rehearsal than I am about my hamstring, which is stupid, I know.”

She signed off: “Wish me luck. Operation Hamstring Get Better begins now.”

Langsford accompanied the video with the caption: “First @bbcstrictly injury…..aghhhh! No rehearsal for me & @TheAntonDuBeke today & first live show tomorrow….Noooooo! #disaster.”

Messages began pouring in from wellwishers within minutes of her post, with one writing: “Aw Ruth, wishing you a speedy recovery. I’m sure you’ll still be amazing tomorrow night. Rest up & sending all love.”

Another wrote: “Fingers crossed for you tomorrow…wishing you a speedy recovery!!! And I know no matter what you’ll give it all you got!. Xx.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday.

