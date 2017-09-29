[WATCH] Corrie fans left FURIOUS as Gary cheats on - then lies to - Sarah

Gary made matters worse when Sarah gave him the chance to come clean.

Coronation Street fans have been left horrified after Gary cheated on partner Sarah, then lied about it.

Friday night’s double bill of the ITV soap saw some explosive exchanges between the pair, leading to Gary Windass (Mikey North) confiding in friend Nicola Rubenstein over a glass of wine.

As one thing led to another between them, Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien), meanwhile, discovered a dazzling ring in Gary’s coat pocket.

Delighted, she later gave her boyfriend a chance to come clean, but when she asked if he had spent the night with somebody else, he responded: “No. I swear on my life. I will tell you everything. I love you.”

As the credits rolled on his pained expression, outraged viewers took to Twitter.

One posted: “@itvcorrie WHAT ARE YOU DOING GARY???? I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU’VE DONE THIS! #shocked #corrie.”

Another warned: “Oh Gary you’re playing with fire,” while another asked: “Gary what the hell?!!!!!!!!”

I'm watching #coronationstreet and Gary what the hell?!!!!!!!! — Francesca Panico (@kekka_pa) September 29, 2017

Meanwhile, one hopeful viewer begged: “Please go back in time & stop this – Gary and Sarah are gorgeous together.”

Please go back in time & stop this – Gary and Sarah are gorgeous together 😭😭#corrie — Gertrude Perkins (@gertieperkins8) September 29, 2017

I think Gary may need afew of these . Poor Sarah 💔 pic.twitter.com/PFen8L2WXw — Tiziana 🌞 (@PalomboTiziana) September 29, 2017

🙈He should of told her the truth — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) September 29, 2017

Coronation Street will continue on ITV on Monday night, but the situation is far from over following reports that Gary and Nicola’s spontaneous fling will lead to a pregnancy drama.

