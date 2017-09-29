Liam Gallagher apologises to Graham Norton and 'applauds' Idris Elba

The singer makes peace after suggesting some awkward moments while filming for the chat show.

Singer Liam Gallagher alluded to an awkward moment while filming The Graham Norton Show in an apologetic tweet to the TV star.

The Manchester musician said he was sorry for being a “sketchy little f*****” and said that he struggled to respond to the televised “chit chat”.

He also posted a message praising Idris Elba, who joined him on the BBC One sofa.

The 45-year-old wrote: “Graham norton you are an absolute dude I apologise for being a sketchy little f***** can’t handle the chit chat as you were LG x.”

He followed it with: “And as for you idris I applaud you it takes a big man to know and accept when he’s in the wrong as you were LG x”

The two celebrities are scheduled to appear as guests on next week’s episode of the pre-recorded chat show, coinciding with the release of Gallagher’s debut solo album As You Were.

Teasing his fans about a potential preview of the new record when the programme airs next Friday, he posted: “Breaking news my graham norton performance goes out nxt Friday October 6th the same day I release my debut solo album as you were LG x.”

Gallagher’s online comments come months after a feud was reportedly sparked between the singer and actor during the NME Awards in 2013.

The Luther star told The Guardian at the time that the singer had made fun of his bobble hat and it all “blew out of proportion, culminating in a little exchange of words”.

Later speaking to Absolute Radio about the event, Gallagher responded: “He (Elba) messed my f****** hair up so I pulled his hat off and booted it across the room. I didn’t know who he was, and I still don’t know who he is.”

This week’s edition of The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.35pm on BBC One on Friday, featuring guests Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie and Bananarama.

