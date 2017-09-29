Love Island's Chris Hughes on why he shared 'flirty' Katie Price messages

The reality TV hunk has said why he thinks the messages were, in his opinion, "flirty".

Love Island star Chris Hughes has said he went public with “flirty” messages he claimed he received from Katie Price in order to defend himself.

The reality TV star has also said that, while he now thinks sharing the messages was not the right thing to do in the “heat of the moment”, he does not regret his actions.

Hughes, 24, recently posted screengrabs of the messages he alleged were sent privately to him by Price, 39, on social media, after she had denied texting him.

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

During an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, he was probed by Price’s fellow panellists about the exchange.

Hughes, who appeared alongside Love Island co-star Kem Cetinay on the show, said: “Basically, I’m one of those people … someone asked me if they were flirty messages, and in my opinion, to me that’s flirty.

“I’ve got a girlfriend. Like she said on her tweet, she’s met me – she doesn’t actually know me.

“For someone to message me at half three in the morning, to message someone repetitively when they’re not responding, to me that’s flirting, when I’ve got a girlfriend.”

He added that “other people don’t see it as flirting, but I personally do”.

“And therefore, when she said she hadn’t sent me them, that’s basically accusing me of lying for what I said, and if someone accuses me of something I haven’t done, or being a liar, then I will back myself. I will defend myself.”

Hughes said: “Possibly, in the heat of the moment it might not have been the right thing to do but I don’t regret it.”

Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams said: “Katie has texted us today to ask Chris why he made it public.

“Maybe she’s a bit hurt that you did make it public…”

Hughes said he did not know how the news initially came out over the reported messages, but that when it eventually did, all he had said is that he thought they were “flirty”.

He added: “It could have died down, but then she said, ‘that never happened’, so that’s basically saying, to me, it’s like I’m saying something that isn’t true.”

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood (David Parry/PA)

Adams asked if he responded to Price, to which he said: “No. Nothing.”

In the grabs he posted online, Hughes had not appeared to have replied to the former glamour model.

Price and Hughes met for the first time when he appeared on Loose Women shortly after he came third on Love Island alongside girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Hughes and Cetinay appear in their own spin-off show, Straight Outta Love Island, on Sunday on ITV2.

