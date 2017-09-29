Members of the public can submit songs for next year's Eurovision UK entry

Fancy your chances? Enter now to see if you can help the UK succeed in the popular music competition.

Members of the public have been invited to submit their song submissions for a chance to appear as the UK entry in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday, BBC Studios opened the public song submissions, with “emotive lyrics, memorable melodies and brilliant productions” as key requirements, along with “originality and the element of surprise”.

Entrants have until October 27 to enter their songs ahead of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, Portugal next May.

🎼 Could you write the UK entry for #Eurovision2018? 🇬🇧 Public submissions for our #Eurovision song are open! 👉 https://t.co/V6NMUeBhtf pic.twitter.com/NsImEtU86X — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) September 29, 2017

Alongside the public submissions – which will be considered and shortlisted by a representative panel from the official UK Eurovision Fan Club – entries will also be sought from professional songwriters, under the guidance of Hugh Goldsmith.

The final shortlists of songs from both the public and the professionals will be showcased to TV viewers in Eurovision: You Decide, where they will be able to vote for the song they want to represent the UK at Eurovision.

Goldsmith said: “The ESC in Lisbon 2018 promises to be yet another fantastic contest and I’m determined that we, the UK, are able to build on our excellent showing of 2017 thanks to Lucie Jones’ superlative performance of the powerful ballad, Never Give Up On You.

“To this end I am, again, looking for songs with emotive lyrics, memorable melodies and brilliant productions. However, success at Eurovision can also be about originality and the element of surprise.

Lucie Jones (Charlie Clift/BBC/PA)

“So, please also send us your songs if they are creatively fresh, brave and a little bit different!”

Guy Freeman, editor of special events and formats at BBC Studios said: “For anyone out there who thinks they have a brilliant song that can resonate with millions of people around the world and the 2018 jurors this is your chance and we’d love to hear from you.”

Former X Factor star Jones helped the UK achieve its highest points haul in eight years, 111, for her performance of Never Give Up On You at the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year in Kiev, Ukraine.

© Press Association 2017