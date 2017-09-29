Kim Kardashian spills the beans with news of third baby

The reality TV star tweeted a promotional clip from the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has confirmed her third baby with rapper husband Kanye West is on the way.

The reality TV star, 36, tweeted a promotional clip from the new season of her family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian, she asks: “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'”

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

“You’re pregnant or the person’s pregnant?” Khloe asks. Kim – who has two children, North, four and Saint, 21 months – confirms: “We’re having a baby!”

Kardashian did not address surrogacy in the clip but has previously talked about pursuing it, over health issues, on her TV show.

“I didn’t think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that’s my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me,” she has said.

