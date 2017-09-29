Sarah Harding hints at studio return as she visits boyfriend Chad Johnson

The singer said things were still going well with her CBB romance.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Sarah Harding hinted towards a return to the studio as she told of her plans for “work” in the US.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 35, said she would soon be spending some time across the pond, partly to visit her partner Chad Johnson, who she met while on the Channel 5 reality show.

Speaking on ITV 2 game show Celebrity Juice on Thursday, she told Keith Lemon: “I didn’t actually go in there (the CBB house) looking for anything at all, I didn’t look at him like that at all.”

Asked if she was still in a relationship with Johnson, she said “yes” and told Lemon that she was planning a trip to America.

But when asked if she would be moving there permanently, she said: “No, no. I’m going next week, but I’m doing some work over there as well.”

She later said she was working on some “writing”.

Harding also explained that Johnson was known for taking part in US reality series The Bachelor, but was careful to add: “He’s not a bachelor anymore.”

