Nadiya Hussain and Clare Balding pen £1 titles for World Book Day

Some of the nation's favourite celebrities will join the charity to celebrate reading next year.

Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, broadcaster Clare Balding, singer Tom Fletcher and comedian Julian Clary have joined a list of authors set to release new titles in the coming year – at just £1 each.

The new line of 11 books, which also include special editions of Marvel’s The Avengers, Mr Men and Paddington, come as part of the World Book Day charity’s calendar of plans for 2018.

Keen readers of all ages will be able to purchase the works for just £1 each – or exchange them for a £1 World Book Day token – when the new releases become available in the new year.

Tom Fletcher joins the line-up of writers (Ian West/PA)

To mark upcoming events under its 2018 “share a story” theme, the organisation has launched an online game that will see 10 authors, illustrators and World Book Day ambassadors each post a line of a brand new story on Twitter, with the hashtag #ShareAStoryIn10, on Friday.

They will then nominate others to continue the chain throughout the day.

At 4pm, Clary will read out some of the best stories of the day via a Twitter Livestream as artist David Roberts creates illustrations at the same time.

Officially celebrated on March 1 next year, World Book Day traditionally sees schoolchildren dress up for the day as their favourite story characters.

But the charity has said it aims to do even more to encourage families to “reignite” their love of shared reading and plans to encourage other businesses and organisations to help promote the message.

Julian Clary will read out some of the best Twitter stories of the day (John Stillwell/PA)

Plans for 2018 include providing an exclusive Share A Story pack to bookshops and launching a nationwide poll to find the UK’s favourite #storiestoshare.

Between February 26 and March 3, the charity will also run The Biggest Book Show On Earth – a tour taking special author and illustrator events across the country.

It will also bring back its World Book Day Award competition, which this year saw 76,000 children, families and communities take part.

World Book Day director Kirsten Grant said: “This year, World Book Day celebrated a significant milestone – 20 years of what is now the world’s biggest reading celebration.

The World Book Day 2016 £1 books (Nick Ansell/PA)

“It was a fantastic landmark to reach, but we still have hard work to do to create the readers of the future.

“Looking towards the next 20 years, we must continue, as an organisation and an industry, to present books in a way that will make children and young people actively want to read them.

“This year, we hope that our range of titles, authors, illustrators and initiatives will continue to do just that.”

World Book Day has also welcomed the arrival of two new trustees: How To Train Your Dragon creator Cressida Cowell and Scholastic’s UK co-managing director Steve Thompson.

