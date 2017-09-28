Kristina Rihanoff: We're not planning any more babies

The former Strictly pro has announced a new dance show.

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing couple Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen are not planning more babies – because “it’s really tough”.

The pair became parents to their first child together – a daughter named Mila – in the summer of 2016.

They met during the 2013 series of Strictly and became a couple the following year, after Cohen’s split from his wife of 13 years.

Kristina Rihanoff (Ian West/PA)

Rihanoff, 40, who has announced a new, touring dance show, said she had enjoyed an “incredible” year off work with her daughter and praised former rugby star Cohen, 39, for being a hands-on dad.

But asked about expanding their brood, she told the Press Association: “No, I don’t think so. It’s really tough.

“We’re a busy household. We have a lot of people in the house. It’s wonderful.”

But she added: “I really want to spend more time with Mila and give her all my undivided love and attention… I don’t know, maybe later, ask me in a year from now!”

Kristina Rihanoff with Christopher Maloney (left) and Robin Windsor in Dance To The Music (Dance To The Music)

The former Strictly pro dancer has created a new stage show, Dance To The Music, in which she will showcase different genres of music.

“It’s going to be tough but no doubt about it we’ll make it work,” she said of being away from home.

She said she “absolutely loves being a mum” and having taken time away to “dedicate to my family”.

“I’ve had a really long time off… Ben is wonderful and very supportive. Also my mum’s coming over and his family are very much helping us out.

“He (Ben) is hands-on and he’s also an incredible cook. I keep pushing him on Celebrity MasterChef,” she said.

Kristina Rihanoff (Ian West/PA)

The dancer brought in an expert to help her get Mila to sleep through the night.

“The first six months, breastfeeding, was really tough, the sleep deprivation. Then when I put her on the bottle and started weaning her it became slightly easier”, Rihanoff said.

“We had a sleep expert come and help. She’s got a sleep routine. She does wake up at night quite often and has a little bit of a party on her own, giggling. I wake up going, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going on?’ and then she goes back to sleep.

“She (the sleep expert) was fantastic. She was with us for 48 hours because I couldn’t do that thing (sleep training) when you close the door and let them cry.”

Rihanoff said she would not want her daughter to follow in her footsteps by pursuing a career in competitive dance.

“I don’t think I’d want her to go into the competitive world. It’s something I really loved and I dedicated a lot of my life to it and out of that competitive dancing came everything else, Strictly and so on, but it’s a tough world. I don’t think I want that for my child,” she said.

After going back to work, Rihanoff says there are no plans for her and Cohen to tie the knot just yet.

“We’d obviously love to do it one day but it’s an expensive thing.

“But just not now, our heart is in too many things. I’d love Mila to participate in the wedding to be a flower girl or whatever. It’s something in the future.”

Strictly’s Debbie McGee (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rihanoff is enjoying watching “incredible” Debbie McGee on Strictly but added: “I don’t want to give any predictions because Strictly is a crazy marathon.”

:: Dance To The Music, also featuring former Strictly pro Robin Windsor and singer Christopher Maloney, opens in January, and tour details can be found at www.dancetothemusictour.com.

