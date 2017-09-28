Herzog premiere and The York Realist revival in Donmar's new programme

The London-based theatre has announced three new productions.

The Donmar Warehouse is to stage the UK premiere of American playwright Amy Herzog’s Belleville.

The London theatre will also put on a revival of Peter Gill’s The York Realist and a new production of William Congreve’s Restoration comedy The Way Of The World.

The three new productions are part of the Donmar’s 2017/2018 programme.

Directed by Michael Longhurst and telling a “twisting tale of friendship and lies”, Belleville stars James Norton and Imogen Poots as New York newly-weds living in Paris.

It will premiere this winter.

Revived 50 years after the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality, The York Realist follows two young men in love and is described as “a touching reflection on the rival forces of family, class and longing”.

Ben Batt and Lesley Nicol are among the cast of the play, which is set in 1960s Yorkshire.

The revival will be a co-production with Sheffield Theatres.

James Norton is to appear in Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Donmar will also transport audiences back to the 1700s with a revival of The Way Of The World.

James Macdonald will direct Linda Bassett in the “hilarious Restoration treat of tricks, love and money”.

Artistic director Josie Rourke said: “With this season the Donmar aims to bring audiences world-class artists and essential stories for our times told within the intimate setting of our Covent Garden home.”

